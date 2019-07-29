Driver’s vehicle hit by 7 bullets during Eufaula shooting incident

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators in Eufaula are trying to determine who fired multiple shots into a vehicle Sunday evening.
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Clayton Highway. According to the victim, they were driving east when a Dodge truck started following closely and driving erratically.
The victim told police they slowed several times in an effort to let the truck pass, but the driver refused.
Once the vehicles reached the Clayton Highway/Eufaula Avenue intersection, police say the victim reported the Dodge came along side them and someone started firing a gun at them.
While the victim was not injured, police say their vehicle was hit seven times.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.
