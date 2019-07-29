Getting Warm Again

We're slowly transitioning back toward a "normal" Summertime pattern across the area.
Highs will climb into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We don't see much in the way of a rain chance today. Isolated showers and storms will return to the forecast beyond today, but the chances will be minimal. This will coincide with highs into the middle 90s each day (humidity values still aren't that bad).
Over the course of the next week or so, we see no significant weather outside of those isolated downpours.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.