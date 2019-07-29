Man charged after woman shot while sitting in vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing felony charges after a woman was injured during a shooting, Montgomery police say.
DeQuandre Addison, 23, is charged with assault second degree and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Sgt. Jarrett Williams says the shooting happened on July 21 around 7 p.m. A woman told officers she was shot while inside her vehicle while she was in the area of Mobile Road and Gibbs Drive. The woman then drove to the intersection of Council Street and Burns Street where she called police.
Williams says the victim had non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.
An investigation identified Addison as the suspect. He turned himself in Friday and was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center. He is being held under a $45,000 bond.
