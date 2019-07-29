Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 55-year-old Montgomery man.
According to Sgt. Jarett Williams, around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 200 block of Conley Circle on a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Kenneth Sanders who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Williams says no arrests have been made.
Police are asking anyone with information about this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Another man also suffered life-threatening injuries in a separate shooting Sunday in the 700 block of Clinton Street. Police say no arrests have been made in that case.
