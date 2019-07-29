Miracle Ear Foundation surprises Lee County tornado survivor with donation

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been early five months since Geraldine Reese lost seven relatives in the Lee County tornado, a storm that ended up killing a total of 23 people.
“In the beginning, I thought I was going to have a nervous breakdown, but I knew who to call on and that was Jesus," said Reese.
The Miracle Ear Foundation made Reese’s life a little easier with a $10,000 donation.
“I really, truly feel blessed," said Reese.
A recent conversation between Tim Toomey and Mary Fox Frasier before a Miracle Ear national board of directors meeting got things rolling. Frasier is part of a wealthy family in New York. The initial donation of $1,000 became $10,000 once Frasier heard more of Reese’s story. The two talked face to face during a video hook up three weeks ago. It was emotional and heartfelt.
“Mary was moved to tears. Everyone was moved to tears. But that’s the type of people they are. They are so generous with everything," said Toomey, managing partner for Miracle Ear in Alabama.
“I got a problem with whatever happened to my septic tank during the storm. That needs to be fixed. It taught me that God made us all and we got caring people," said Reese.
And so with the check in hand Reese headed back home to Beauregard. The repairs began Monday.
Reese left Miracle Ear believing her faith had been rewarded, a faith that believes goodness can still be found after the storm.
“Not everybody’s cruel,” she said.
Miracle Ear also replaced Reese’s missing hearing aids lost in the March 3 tornado.
