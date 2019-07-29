MPS: High School magnet applications extended to Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public School officials say the application process for high schools has been reopened until Tuesday.
MPS says the application process has been reopened to fill vacant slots at Booker T. Washington, LAMP and Brewbaker Technology high schools. Spots for these schools are limited and vary by grade level:
- BTW: 9th, 10th and 11th grade
- LAMP: 9th grade
- Brewbaker Tech: 10th and 11th grade
Parents who are interested in having their student attend one of these schools should complete the application by noon Tuesday. To apply, go to this website and then choose “For Parents”. You can apply from that page or from the link posted on the front page of the website.
