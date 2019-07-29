Pediatrician shares tips to get you and your kids ready for school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re just days away from school starting back up, so we’re on your side making sure you and your kids are ready.
To avoid a massive temper tantrum, try getting your kids back on a better sleep routine now.
Remind your kids about washing their hands frequently and to stay away from sharing food, drinks or items like hats.
Now is also the time to make sure your child is up to date with their physicals ahead of the first day of school.
“A lot of times June for pediatricians is a lot slower, and then July is, ‘Oh, wow! I’ve got to have my immunization card, or my sports physical, or school physical, or things like that,'” said Dr. Candice Dye, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at UAB. “Just remembering those things and making sure that you’re doing that maintenance, that preventative care.”
Dr. Dye said to remind your kids about making healthy choices in the lunch line. And if you have concerns about a change in your child’s behavior, talk with your pediatrician to carve out a plan.
