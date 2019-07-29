Police search for Prattville scam artist

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officers in Prattville are looking for a suspect in a business courier scam that resulted in the loss of an undisclosed amount of cash.
Investigators don’t know the suspect’s name, but they do have a photograph of the suspect used in a fake Alabama driver’s license.
Police tell Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the man presented himself as a courier as part of an elaborate scam. He then convinced managers of a business in the 1800 block of East Main Street that he was picking up money on the behalf of a corporate level representative.
Investigators said the suspect basically scammed management on the phone to transport an unspecified amount of cash from the business’ safe to the suspect that was waiting at a location in Hope Hull.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or through the web at www.215STOP.com.
You may be eligible for a cash reward.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.