Property stolen from fire station in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who stole property from the Burkville Fire Department.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports the theft happened in early July. A photo shows a white Chevrolet Suburban pulling a metal U-Haul trailer. Authorities have not released the amount of or type of property stolen.
Anyone with information regarding this crime should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or share tips online here.
