Property stolen from fire station in Lowndes County
A photo related to the Burkville Fire Department theft shows a white Chevrolet Suburban pulling a metal U-Haul trailer. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | July 29, 2019 at 5:22 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 5:22 PM

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who stole property from the Burkville Fire Department.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers reports the theft happened in early July. A photo shows a white Chevrolet Suburban pulling a metal U-Haul trailer. Authorities have not released the amount of or type of property stolen.

Anyone with information regarding this crime should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or share tips online here.

