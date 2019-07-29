School counselor gives back to school tips for students, parents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are days away from the beginning of August, which means it’s almost time for students to head back to school. Experts say there are things you can do now before the first day to get your student ready and to get yourself ready.
Licensed School Counselor Cheryl Whetstone suggests working with your student to re-establish new norms to get them ready for school like setting a bedtime or eating times so they can get back on schedule.
If you haven’t already gotten a school supply list, your child’s school system will likely send one out soon. While it’s easy for parents to stop by the store on their way home from work to pick up supplies, Whetstone suggests making back to school shopping a family activity to get your kids both excited about the year and give them some type of responsibility.
With school comes homework and studying. Whetstone suggests establishing a homework station for your student where they work daily on assignments. The space should be well lit and free of distractions. It’s also important to set time limits and check-in times for your student during the homework time to provide accountability for completing assignments.
Back to school is not just a transition for students, but also parents.
Whetstone suggests attending any orientations hosted by your child’s school or teacher so that you can get important paperwork and dates for the upcoming school year and to also get any questions you have answered.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.