Ala. Democratic Party leaders in Washington for DNC meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSFA) - In the ongoing issues between the Alabama Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee, you’ll recall the DNC invalidated the state’s 2018 election regarding party leadership. It was over concerns about how the election was held.
The DNC ordered the state part to hold a new election in February but that never happened. Then, the DNC ordered a new election by August 17 and ordered the state party to adopt new by-laws.
On Tuesday, the Alabama Democratic Party leadership was back in Washington, D.C. for another meeting with the DNC Credentials Committee.
The committee asked the state party to do three things:
- Create an affirmative action outreach program
- Have a diversity caucus that runs parallel to the minority caucus
- Include in the state party’s by-laws standard parliamentary procedures and protections for vote counting and other administrative protocols to govern party operations
A DNC official says the state party leaders presented their new by-law changes but the DNC committee found the changes did not meet party rules and declined to approve them.
The new by-laws must be approved before Alabama Democrats can have a new party leadership election. The matter will come up again at the full DNC meeting set for August.
