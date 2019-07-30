3 dead, 4 injured in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike County officials say three people are dead and four others were injured in two separate crashes Monday.
Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas says the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on County Road 2276, also known as the Henderson-Glenwood Road. Thomas says three vehicles were involved in the crash: a log truck and two cars.
ALEA has not released the victims’ names however, they did say two of the victims were Pike County residents and one was a Crenshaw County resident.
More information is expected to be released Tuesday.
