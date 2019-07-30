Almost August!

After several days of near zero rainfall, isolated showers and storms will return to the forecast today.
We've now fully made the transition back to our "typical" Summertime weather. Highs will climb into the lower and middle 90s this afternoon with isolated showers and storms. While many locations won't see anything, we're at least given the slight chance of some much needed rain.
Richer moisture will move in over the next few days, allowing isolated rain coverage to increase to scattered territory. Rain chances will pop to the 30-40% range by the end of the week and into the weekend. Outside of those storms, daily highs in the lower and middle 90s will stick around.
