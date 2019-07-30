Biscuits’ Fleming named Southern League Pitcher of the Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Josh Fleming was pretty awesome last week. He went the distance in both of his starts last week, tossing complete games against both the Tennessee Smokies and Birmingham Barons.
The 23-year-old Fleming allowed just one earned run in his two outings, also combining for 12 strikeouts to just eight hits. He improved his season record to 10-4 with his shutout of the Barons this past Saturday. His performance also helped the Biscuits win their season-high eighth game in a row.
The Biscuits would fall in Game 3 of the series Sunday, but they’ve still won 8 of their last 9 and are 8-2 in their last 10 games.
He dropped his season ERA down to 3.25 and bumped his strikeout total up to 87 in 19 appearances. His 10 wins are tied for second most in the Southern League, his ERA 10th.
The 2019 Southern League All-Star’s helped the Butter and Blue maintain their place at the top of the Southern League’s North Division. They Biscuits currently sit with a 3.5 game lead over the Barons. The two will square up for Game 4 Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
