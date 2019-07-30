Doctor pleads not guilty to federal drug distribution counts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dr. James Edwards, a psychiatrist with practices in Opelika and Gulf Shores, pleaded not guilty to three counts of federal drug distribution on Tuesday.
Last week, a grand jury handed down indictments for reportedly prescribing controlled substances to patients without a medical need. The charges in the indictment are based on evidence the government obtained before they served search warrants at two of Edwards’ offices in early July. No word if that evidence will prompt additional charges.
Edwards appeared in court and left without an attorney. He requested court-appointed counsel, however it’s unclear whether he meets the qualifications. A lawyer stood in during Edwards’ arraignment.
Edwards declined to comment following his hearing. He’s scheduled to stand trial in late 2019.
