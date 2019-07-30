Emergency officials removing submerged car from Alabama River

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Emergency officials are working to find out what caused a vehicle to be submerged in the Alabama River.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called to the 200 block of Eugene Street after someone reported a vehicle was underwater. The area, Powder Magazine Park, is located off of Maxwell Boulevard.
Montgomery Fire Rescue Capt. Jason Cupps says the dive team is at the scene assisting to remove the car.
It is unclear if the vehicle was involved in a crash or if anyone may have been inside.
We are working to get additional information from officials.
