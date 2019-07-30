Former ASU football coach arrested in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSFA) - A former Alabama State University football coach has been arrested on multiple charges in Florida.
Brian Jenkins was arrested in Port Orange by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. Volusia County is located approximately 50 miles northeast of Orlando.
Jenkins was charged with one count each of tampering with a witness, battery, and criminal mischief. Jail records indicate he is no longer in custody. The News & Observer reports Jenkins was arrested in connection to an altercation with an ex-girlfriend.
Jenkins came to ASU from Bethune-Cookman where he had five impressive winning seasons. At ASU, however, he went 6-5 his first year and 4-7 his second. ASU fired him in Oct. 2017 after an 0-5 start in his third season.
Jenkins had since been hired by Alabama A&M, and, as of early 2019, was named the special teams coordinator and running backs coach at North Carolina Central University.
