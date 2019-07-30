Hope Hull man dead after shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a 35-year-old Hope Hull man has died after an early morning shooting.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called to the 5700 block of East Shirley Lane around 12:30 a.m. after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found Toderick Smith who was later pronounced dead.
Williams says investigators are looking into the events that led to this fatal shooting. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information surrounding this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret Witness line at 625-4000 or police at 625-2831.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.