Houston County sheriff warning of new scam

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam.
Sheriff Donald Valenza said the scam begins with a phone call to the resident, and the caller identifies himself or herself as an agent with the Social Security Office. The caller tells the resident their Social Security Number has been compromised and the sheriff knows about the compromise.
The caller will then ask for the name of the sheriff and the number to his office, and they will tell the victim they will have the sheriff contact them to confirm the caller’s claims are legitimate. The victim will later receive a call from a spoofed number belonging to the sheriff’s office.
Valenza is requesting all citizens call the sheriff’s office if they are contacted about sending funds to anyone or anywhere using a gift card, green dot card, money order, etc. The sheriff’s office will not call residents to tell them to transfer money by any of these means, nor will they threaten residents with arrest for not paying.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.