Ky. boy’s wish granted, spends day with ‘Family Guy’ creator Seth MacFarlane

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky native got to spend the day with Seth MacFarlane at the studios of the animated sitcoms “Family Guy,” “American Dad” and “Orville.”
Chance Yon, who has cerebral palsy; ROHHAD; neurological issues and visual impairment, had his wish granted by Kids Wish Network, a national children’s charity.
The charity flew him and his family to Los Angeles. When he arrived at “The Orville’s” studio, they say he was greeted by balloons, welcome signs and show creator Seth MacFarlane.
They say he did a voice over of a “Family Guy” scene and was even drawn as a character for the show.
According to the charity, Chance and Seth MacFarlane had lunch together that included Chance’s favorite food. MacFarlane also drew and signed sketches, and voiced Chance’s adored characters, along with making calls to “Family Guy” actors Seth Green (Chris Griffin) and Mila Kunis (Meg Griffin).
“I cried when he first met Mr. MacFarlane,” Chance’s mom said. “I was overwhelmed with the way he spoke with him, like they were old friends.”
Chance gave MacFarlane a painting he made for him.
At the “Family Guy” and “American Dad” studio, Chance spent time with writers, animators and his favorite “Family Guy” director, John Holmquist.
He got to preview a future episode, digitally color a scene and animators transformed him into his own character. MacFarlane even gave him a framed and signed picture of Chance watch TV with “Family Guy’s” family.
After learning that Chance’s trip was his first time flying and was not very comfortable, they said MacFarlane surprised Chance by chauffeuring him home on his private jet.
“As we were packing, Tambra [Kids Wish Network coordinator] knocked on our door and gave us unbelievable news that Mr. MacFarlane wanted to fly us home. There were so many moments that I had to choke back tears.”
Chance jokingly said he’s no longer flying commercial.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.