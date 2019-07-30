New app to help train SROs, promote campus safety

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The final training is underway for the a new campus safety app set to roll out for Montgomery County and Pike Road City Schools.
The app, which is called P3 Campus Safety, will allow students and parents to submit tips anonymously about anything from bullying to threats of violence. The app even allows the tipster to include specifics, like what school the people involved attend, their social media handles, and video or pictures of the incident.
Once the tip is submitted, within 30 to 35 seconds, it appears in the portal for administrators to review. The administrators are able to then talk with the tipsters in real-time messaging to get more information and to connect them with the best resource to get the situation resolved.
Tony Garrett Executive Director for Central Alabama Crimestoppers says, the systems will serve as test schools for the first year.
Roughly 30,000 people will have access to this app once it’s live for local parents and students. The agency will collect data, analyze it, and determine whether to expand to all school systems.
The app could be live within the next few weeks and will be free for parents to download.
