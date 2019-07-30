New same-day round trip flights to D.C. coming in 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new flight schedule at Montgomery Regional Airport will offer greater flexibility for customers traveling to Washington D.C.
According to MGM, starting Jan. 7 American Airlines will offer a new schedule for same-day, return flights between the Montgomery airport and Reagan National Airport (DCA) in D.C., meaning customers will be able to leave Montgomery on an early flight and return home later that evening.
“This flight is a milestone in providing a full day trip option for the government, business, and military traveling public,” said Executive Airport Director, Marshall J. Taggart, Jr. “Our air service development is aggressively pursuing more ways to connect the airport to the region.”
American began non-stop service from MGM to DCA in June 2018, but the airline’s flight patterns required passengers remain overnight before returning.
The same-day flights are now available for purchase at aa.com. The schedule for the flights will be:
* All times listed are local
