3 people injured after explosion at Midfield business

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The fire caused during an explosion at a Midfield business Tuesday afternoon has been extinguished, according to officials at the scene.
Crews will remain on the scene for a while to check for hot spots.
Birmingham Fire & Rescue crews responded to assist Midfield Fire at Birmingham Hot Metal Coatings located at 1513 Industrial Boulevard in Midfield on Tuesday afternoon before 2 p.m.
We’re told by authorities 3 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries that are not life threatening.
The specific cause of the explosion is not yet known, but Birmingham Fire officials say the building contained calcium silicon, a material used in the pipe making process.
Calcium silicon cannot be exposed to water, but officials say the fire was contained with dry powder before it got close to the chemical.
Folks were concerned there could be a hazmat situation because of the fire, but luckily that never became an issue.
