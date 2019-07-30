2 plead guilty after embezzling nearly $400K from Auburn Bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two former employees of Auburn Bank have pleaded guilty to federal charges involving an embezzlement scheme that helped them steal nearly $400,000.
U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, Louis V. Franklin Sr., says the scheme started with check kiting, or floating checks. Over time, it progressed to embezzlement form the bank’s Notasulga branch.
Pleading guilty are Randi Lynn Carleton, 39, of Dadeville, and Leslie Fountain, 34, of Notasulga.
Franklin said the two worked at the Notasulga branch where Carleton was the manager and Fountain was the assistant manager.
In Sept. 2018 the bank conducted an audit on the branch and discovered the fraudulent activities despite attempts by the managers to cover their crimes. Court records show the duo took just under $380,000 in cash.
Both now face maximum sentences in federal prison of up to 30 years, as well as significant fines and restitution.
Sentencing is expected in the next several months.
