Police: Woman injured in shooting during argument, suspect arrested

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested in a Monday afternoon shooting that injured a woman.
According to Montgomery Police Sgt. David Hicks, Erick Johnson, 18, is charged with second degree assault in reference to a shooting that happened in the 5700 block of East Shirley Lane at around 4:20 p.m. Monday. Court documents said the victim was shot in both legs.
Hicks said Johnson and the victim knew one another, and the shooting stemmed from an argument. Johnson is being held on a $15,000 bond at the Montgomery County Jail.
MPD is also investigating an early Tuesday morning homicide in the same area as the shooting.
