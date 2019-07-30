Trojans hit field Friday for start of fall camp

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - College football season is inching ever-so closer by the day. As it stands, we are 32 days away from the Troy Trojans opening their 2019 season up Aug. 31 against Campbell. Friday, the Trojans open fall camp.
“Our guys at Troy are in a great spot,” said head coach Chip Lindsey last week at Sun Belt Media Day. “They’re good kids, good people. They do what we ask them to do, which is really exciting, and therefore I think we’re in a good spot to get ready for 2019."
The Trojans have a ton of starting experience returning on both sides of the ball, including one impact player at quarterback.
Kaleb Barker returns after missing the second half of games of last season with a torn ACL. He returns alongside senior running back BJ Smith, who was named to a flurry of preseason award watch lists. Five other starters are back with these two on the offensive side of the ball.
Defensively, the defense returns five starters of its own, including freshman All-American Carlton Martial at linebacker. In Lindsey’s words, “Good football still wins.”
“If you don’t turn the ball over, you stop the run on defense, don’t give up explosive plays and create explosive plays, you’re going to have a chance to win no matter where you are,” he said.
Lindsey is taking over this Trojan team after former head coach Neal Brown left for West Virginia. Lindsey is familiar to the Troy family, and brings a solid coaching staff around him.
The Trojans are looking to extend their school record of consecutive 10-plus win seasons to four in a row. Their season-opener against the Camels kicks at 5 p.m. from Veterans Memorial Stadium.
