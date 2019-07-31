Big House Foundation in Opelika hosts back to school bash for foster and adoptive families

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika nonprofit organization hosted its annual back to school bash for foster and adoptive families Tuesday night.
Big House Foundation’s back to school bash was held at Cornerstone Church in Auburn.
The drop-in event provided more than 250 children with school supplies and backpacks.
The Big House purple bus was also on site, stocked with supplies for families to shop for free. Organizers said it’s rewarding to be able to give back to deserving families.
In addition to picking up school supplies, families had the opportunity to network and build community while their children enjoyed inflatables, snow cones, cotton candy, and more.
The year marked the ninth year the event has been held.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.