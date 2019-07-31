2 charged after man injured in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are in custody after a man was injured in a shooting Sunday in Montgomery.
Jamarques Moore, 20, and Gabriel Willis, 20, are each charged with second degree assault.
Montgomery Police Sgt. Jarrett Williams says the two were taken into custody for a shooting which happened in the 700 block of Clinton Street. Through an investigation, Moore and Willis were identified as the suspects in the shooting and were taken into custody by US Marshalls.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was shot in the left upper and lower arm.
Willis and Moore were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where they are being held under a $15,000 bond each.
A motive for the shooting has not been released.
