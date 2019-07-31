Editorial: Montgomery mayoral election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is time to do your research to determine the best candidate to be the next Mayor of Montgomery.
Twelve candidates have qualified for the August 27th election. I live outside the city, so I cannot vote, but working in the city I am very much wanting the right candidate to be elected.
Todd Strange has done a very good job as Mayor. Since he was elected in March of 2009, most would agree the city is far better off now than when he took office.
The momentum we have must not fizzle. Here are some skill sets I believe the next Mayor of Montgomery must have to be elected.
- Being able to work with others regardless of differing points of view
- Having a detailed plan on how we can reduce crime
- A work ethic that mirrors that of Todd Strange!
- The ability to maintain strong partnerships with the County, area mayors and the Chamber of Commerce
- A detailed plan and vision to improve our public education system
- Full knowledge on how to run a profitable business and to attract new businesses to Montgomery and the River Region
These six key attributes are paramount in running a successful city. If any of the 12 candidates don’t have all six qualities, they may not be up for the job.
