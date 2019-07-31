A few storms Wednesday?

We were thankful to see a few showers and storms around the area yesterday, and I'm pleased to say we'll see the same thing again this afternoon.
Scattered thunderstorms will develop, mainly into the afternoon. Drought aside, it’s hot outside of those storms. Highs will climb into the middle 90s with a heat index around 100 degrees at times.
The overall pattern doesn’t budge much in the coming days and into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will exist daily, but won’t be widespread enough to offer any significant relief to the drought situation. Locally, you can get a burst of heavy rain out of these. But spatially, it’s not enough real estate to make much of a dent. Highs will trend toward the lower 90s this weekend.
