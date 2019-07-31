Hyundai to make rear seat alert standard by 2022

(NBC) - Wednesday is National Heatstroke Prevention Day and Hyundai has a big safety announcement. Hyundai is making its rear seat reminder system a standard feature on new vehicles in the future..
The South Korean car maker says by 2022, its rear occupant alert door logic system will be standard on most of its new models.
It will also make its optional ultrasonic rear occupant alert, or a similar sensor based system, available on more of its models.
Also coming later this year, the Sonata will feature standard door logic rear occupant alert. The 2020 Santa Fe and Palisade are already equipped with standard door-logic rear occupant alert.
The car company says that making these systems standard equipment will help prevent child deaths from heatstroke in vehicles.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.