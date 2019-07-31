$15K worth of school supplies packed in HMMA’s 'Pack a Backpack’ campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The start of school - for kids in the Montgomery and River Region areas - is right around the corner and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is helping provide kids with the tools to learn.
“Today was a glorious day. Today is something we’ve been doing for many years," said HMMA Vice President of Productions Operations Chris Susock. "It’s actually doing the school backpack program where we get all our team members together to donate all the school supplies - as many as we can - for kids in the Montgomery/River Region area.”
Over 500 backpacks were prepped with school supplies to hand out to kids just as they’re about to hit the classrooms for another school year. It was all a part of HMMA’s “Pack a Backpack” campaign.
Whether it’s putting together cars or sending kids back to school with the supplies they need, Susock says it’s important.
“Whether it be building cars or the things that we do for our community and, of course, being able to continuously do this type of program and improve on it every year and get better and better at it as we do, is very important to us as well as the community that we serve.”
Team members went out and bought $15,000 worth of supplies to pack the bags and give to Montgomery Public School students. What Susock hopes the kids get out of it? Well that’s simple.
“That they study," he said. "Education is so important to us, because of the fact that we want to make sure that we fulfill the kids’ dreams and their aspirations as they grow up and become community leaders in Montgomery/River Region. It’s important to start that foundation now so that they can get a great education and study as hard as they can to be successful in life.”
Not only does this benefit the students, but the teachers as well.
“It makes their job a little bit easier, so that they can focus in on the actual education and the teaching of our students,” said Susock.
This is the eighth year HMMA has hosted it’s “Pack a Backpack” campaign.
