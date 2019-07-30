Man accused of entering UAH classroom, holding student against her will

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man arrested at the University of Alabama in Huntsville last week is accused of keeping a student against her will.
UAH spokesman Ray Garner said Keith Martez Brown, 35, walked into Olin B. King Technology Hall went into a classroom on July 24.
He closed the door behind him with a female student was inside. Garner said when she tried to leave, Brown pushed her to the ground.
The student started to scream, and Brown ran out of the classroom, Garner said.
He was found and arrested on the edge of campus a short time later.
Brown was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree burglary. He is being held on $21,000 bond.
Garner said Brown had not been on campus before.
Garner said there was never a threat to campus so an alert was not issued. He said the quick capture of Brown, the lack of any bodily harm and the charge not being assault as all reasons for the lack of an alert.
However, the UAH police crime log for the incident states an assault was reported.
UAH UAlert policy states “a confirmed potential emergency situation that poses a reasonably likely threat to life, safety, and security and/or property” could trigger an alert to phones across across campus.
Multiple UAH students told WAFF 48 News they heard about the report through alternate sources.
UAH senior Idrees Miran said he heard about it through Reddit.
“I feel like the university should be held responsible for what happens in the sense, that they should be held responsible for letting people know if something happens because people deserve to know whether they’re going to a safe place or not.”
