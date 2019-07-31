Man injured in I-85 crash identified as tow truck driver

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirmed the person injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night was a pedestrian.
According to Sgt. Jarrett Williams, the crash happened on Interstate 85 northbound near the Forest Avenue exit. The victim was attempting to put a vehicle on a wrecker when he was struck.
A friend of the victim identified him as Todd Wilson with Jacob’s Towing. Tracey Gilliland, a manager at Jacob’s Towing, said Wilson was transferred to UAB Hospital Tuesday, where he is undergoing surgeries.
Monday, Williams said the victim had injuries that were considered life threatening. As of Wednesday, he said the victim is in critical, but stable, condition.
The crash blocked several lanes of traffic Monday evening.
