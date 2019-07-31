Man wearing Cookie Monster shirt accused of stealing cookies, police say

In this Tuesday, March 26, 2019 photo, the Cookie Monster dances in a parade during a preview day at SeaWorld Orlando opening of Sesame Street land in Orlando, Fla., an addition to central Florida's theme park landscape aimed at young families. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Jordan Smith | July 31, 2019 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated July 31 at 5:50 PM

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (Gray News) - By the time Forest Grove police officers arrived at a convenience store, the man they were looking for had already left.

All they knew was that he was wearing a Cookie Monster shirt.

The store clerk told them the suspect came to the store in the middle of the night last week, gobbled down half a package of cookies and didn’t pay.

The trail had gone cold, but investigators caught a break the next day when the suspect went to police headquarters to confess, police said.

The unidentified man told police he had taken a cookie without paying but claimed it was all a misunderstanding. Officers weren’t buying it and gave him a citation for third-degree theft.

