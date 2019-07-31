Montgomery closer to rolling out bike share program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are one step closer to cruising through Montgomery on rented bikes through the city’s new bike share program.
According to the city, the roughly 55 bikes and over 10 bike stand stations will be ready within the next week and half to two weeks. Citizens will be able to rent bikes by late August.
The partnership with Zagster, a micro-mobility vendor, will allow you to rent bikes for a flat fee of $1 per hour.
“A lot of communities all across America have bikes that you can use and rent while you’re there. We think that this is just going to be another checklist that adds to enjoyment that tourists will experience when they come to Montgomery as well as residents in the River Region,” said Michael Briddell, Director of Public Relations and External Affairs.
The sites will include locations like The Rosa Parks Museum and Riverwalk Stadium. The city will release a full list of locations closer to when the bikes are ready for public use.
The city encourages people to use the same road rules as if you are a motorist to ensure your safety and drivers to be aware of bikers on the road.
“The bikes have lights in front and back that are connected to the wheels so they’ll be illuminated as you ride, also a bell, we just want people to not be Evil Kenevil just to be safe and cautious and have safe fun,” said Briddell.
The bike program is at no cost to the city. It was funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield, Wind Creek Hospitality and Baptist Health.
