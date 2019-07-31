Next steps after triple fatal crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The investigation started the very moment troopers got the call late Monday night of a terrible situation on Henderson-Glenwood Road.
Three dead, four injured. One car slammed into the side of a log truck pulling off a dirt road. 18-year old Trey Strickland and 17-year old Michael Sanders were killed. But the tragedy didn’t end there. The logger got out to investigate what happened and he was struck and killed when another vehicle came down the road. The logger has been identified as 70-year old West Wheeler. Wheeler died on impact.
Sgt. Drew Brooks says he never gets used to it despite 17 years in law enforcement.
“This was definitely one of the most horrific scenes I’ve seen," said Brooks, the Highway Patrol Troy Post Commander.
One question many are asking right now is whether it was legal for the logger to be working at night.
“Yes, sir. As long as they comply with state and federal regulations regarding lighting and flagging," said Cpl. Jacob Zimmerman with the Alabama Motor Carrier Safety Unit.
“There are many moving parts," said Sgt. Brooks.
Whether the logger had proper lighting is one of many moving parts investigators will look at to determine what happened and why. The check list is practically endless; what was the weather like, was speed a factor. They’ll look at the tire pressure on all vehicles involved. It is the ultimate fact-finding mission.
“You do have to keep an open mind because some things aren’t what they appear,” Brooks said.
State troopers say speed is not the name of the game when they’re wrapping up a high profile traffic fatality. The goal is to put together a big puzzle in a factual way.
“You start big and work your way in and you start looking for facts," said Brooks.
For now the cause behind it all is not quite in focus. But Sgt. Brooks and his team are more than confident they will get there in due time.
Troopers say of the four who were injured, two remain hospitalized; one is in stable condition while the other remains in critical condition. Once investigators wrap up their investigation, they will turn over their report to the district attorney’s office.
