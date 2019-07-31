Police step up after Montgomery girl’s birthday present stolen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A little girl’s birthday was nearly ruined after a package theft Monday. But thanks to several police officers with the Montgomery Police Department, the suspect was arrested and the birthday girl got an extra present!
MPD took some time Tuesday to recognize four police officers who investigated and made the child’s day much brighter.
Officers Norris and Barker responded to the report of the package theft and opened an investigation. The child’s birthday present had been snatched from the porch of a home on Arden Road.
The house was equipped with a doorbell camera system, which provided the photograph immediately to the police department. The photo helped give authorities enough information that the Montgomery Police Department Star Center was able to provide a lookout to patrol units in the area.
Cpl. Moyer and Officer Williams later located the suspect and made an arrest in the 300 block of Ferry Way. The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to the Montgomery City Jail on unrelated charges.
Norris and Barker then returned the package to the family. But the officers went a step beyond.
They surprised the child with another birthday gift, picking an “Emergency Play Set” that includes a police vehicle, an ambulance, and a fire truck, for her to play with. There was also a stuffed animal.
An accompanying birthday card read “Happy birthday from your friends at the police department!”
MPD shared a photo of Officer Norris and Officer Barker and thanked them for their service.
“Corporal Moyer and Officer Williams are not pictured due to prior obligations,” the police department said.
