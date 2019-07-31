2 sought after stealing from Clanton donation bin

CLANTON, Ala. (WSFA) - The Clanton Police Department needs help identifying two suspects caught stealing on video.
The suspects are seen stealing items in a bin that had been donated to the Chilton County Emergency Assistance Center. The bags are then put in the back of a white pickup truck.
For approximately 30 years, the center has helped the needy with food, clothing, prescription drugs, dental work, family disaster assistance, and traveler’s aid.
If you have any information, please contact the Clanton Police Department and ask for Jay Edwards.
