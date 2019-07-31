4-year-old girl dies days after being struck by stray bullet in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 4-year-old girl struck by a stray bullet Sunday night in Gate City died on Wednesday.
The shooting Sunday night stemmed from an argument between two people near Joppa Ave. Authorities say the suspects began shooting at each other when a stray bullet went into a nearby apartment and struck the child in the head. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin held a press conference Monday and said the victim, Jurnee, had come from bed to get something to drink when the stray bullet hit her.
Birmingham police obtained a warrant Tuesday against 38-year-old Raymond Shine in relation to the 4-year-old girl being struck.
Shine has been charged with Attempted Murder and Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Firearm. Police say the attempted murder charge is for firing at the male victim involved in the altercation. Shine is currently in custody.
Police are still looking for another suspect. They say that the investigation into the shooting of the 4-year-old is ongoing.
