Man caught trying to break into vehicle by Alex City police

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Caught red-handed in Alex City!
Police say a car owner just happened to see someone breaking into his car. He called the police and they arrested Jeremiah Golden on the spot.
Investigators say they believe they stopped a growing rash of car break-ins. At least five vehicles had been broken into in recent days off Sanders Road and Dadeville Road.
“The person who we believe is responsible for that did admit on that day was on Sanders Road and he was caught physically attempting to break into a vehicle,” said Alex City Police Detective Robert Oliver.
Oliver says Golden didn’t resist arrest once he was caught.
Oliver added a couple of those vehicles that were broken into were unlocked.
