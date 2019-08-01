August is here, but will we get the rain we desperately need?

To find an average you need to have a set of data, so we looked all the way back to 1900. Over an 118 year period, you can imagine some months we wetter than others. The wettest of all? That would be August 1939: 15.58″ of measurable rain was recorded in the Capital City. On the other end of the spectrum the driest August was back in 1925, where only 0.44″ fell.