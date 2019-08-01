Biscuits to join Southern League’s South Division in 2020

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020 schedules for all 10 Southern League clubs are out and there’s one big change. The Montgomery Biscuits will shift from the North Division to to the South Division as the Rocket City Trash Pandas launch their inaugural season.
The Trash Pandas are relocating from Mobile, where they were known as the Baybears, to northern Alabama where they have been reborn.
The 2020 season kicks off Thursday, April 9, with the Biscuits opening on the road at Biloxi, but closing the season out at home Labor Day Weekend against the Birmingham Barons.
The All-Star break is scheduled from June 22-24 before getting back going Thursday, June 25. The Jackson General will host the 2020 All-Star Game.
The Biscuits will open the second half of the 2020 season on the road in Pensacola for a five-game set.
Next season, the Butter and Blue will play on the road for the Fourth of July. The team will be in Mississippi taking on the Mississippi Braves in the first game of a six-game tilt.
All teams will play 140 games splitting 70 at both home and on the road.
After officially clinching a playoff sport for the fifth consecutive season by claiming the first half crown in the North Division, they’ll look to make it six straight next year.
