Coffee County man, 18, killed in Thursday afternoon crash

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Coffee County man has died as a result of a single-vehicle that happened Thursday just after noon.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Jake Link Smith, 18, of Jack, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet S-10 on Coffee County Road 215 when the truck left the road and overturned.
Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, Troopers confirmed.
The crash site is about 14 miles north of Elba, Troopers said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.