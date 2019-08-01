Elmore, Autauga County students to see revamped schools this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As students are just now getting ready to go back to school, many school systems in our area have been getting ready all summer.
“We’ve had a lot of capital improvement going on," said Autauga County Public Schools Superintendent Spence Agee.
Agee said members of the Autauga County school system have been working tirelessly on many projects throughout the summer.
“When students come back, there will be brand new roofs on Prattville High School and on Prattville Junior High School, and the parking lot at the technology center has been paved," said Agee. "At Pine Level Elementary School, there is entire new flooring in the classrooms.”
A quick 30 minute drive down the road will show that projects are also taking place at many Elmore County Schools as well.
“They are completing a project at Stanhope Elmore High School right now, and it should be completed by the first of next week with the new sod going down in their courtyard area," said Elmore County Public Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis.
The only things missing from both Elmore County and Autauga County schools are a few teachers.
“There may be one or two positions that we have to fill as we begin the year, but right now we’re in pretty good shape," said Dennis.
“We had two teachers decline, so the only vacancies I know of are two spots in the county as far as teachers go," said Agee.
Despite that, both superintendents said their school systems are in good shape to start the school year, and that those teacher positions will likely be filled before the school year gets in full swing.
