Federal lawsuit against city of Montgomery dismissed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A federal lawsuit against the city of Montgomery has been dismissed.
Former Montgomery police officer Renee James alleged racial and gender discrimination inside the Montgomery Police Department.
James alleged she was punished more harshly than white colleagues were punished for worse offenses and that she was frequently passed over for positions she was qualified for.
The accusations go back to 2015.
In a motion filed a week ago a judge ruled in favor of the city and dismissed the case.
A spokesperson for the city said they were grateful the judge ruled in their favor but declined to comment further because the case could be subject to further court action.
