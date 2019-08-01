Founder explains how bulletproof insert in backpack could save your child’s life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a new product to give you and your child a sense of security at school.
It’s called PakProtect.
It weighs a little more than a pound and can fit right into your child’s backpack.
But don't let it's size fool you.
PakProtect is a bullet proof protective insert.
Kids can use it if they have to run, hide, and defend against an active shooter.
“It’s not just the protection that it provides for the child in the unfortunate event that might take place, but it’s also the peace of mind as a parent," said Matt Materazo, founder and CEO of Gladiator Solutions. “I can tell you that the first time my son and my daughter went to school with this in the backpack, there was a feeling of relief from me.”
Materazo said he’s been in the ballistic protection business for years and has made products for law enforcement.
He said he incorporated ideas from his kids into making the PakProtect.
