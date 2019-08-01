Layoffs coming as Montgomery plastic bag plant prepares to close

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite the state’s booming economy and historically record low unemployment rate, dozens of jobs are about to be lost in Montgomery.
Berry Global, one of the world’s largest plastic packaging companies, has announced it will soon close one of its two facilities in the capital city. The plants, known as Plant 1 and Plant 2, are located adjacent to each other on Gunter Park Drive.
The closure will affect Plant 2. Approximately 60 of the company’s 235 Montgomery employees will lose their jobs as a result of the closure, the company confirmed.
Berry Global is blaming the closure on declining sales of plastic food bags. The final day of operations at Plant 2 will be on Sept. 27. Plant 1 will continue in operation.
The company filed a federal WARN Act notification, or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, with the Alabama Department of Commerce on July 24. The act requires a 60-day notice before significant layoffs or plant closures.
“We will work diligently to help those employees affected with a job loss to identify new opportunities in the Montgomery community and at other Berry Global locations,” Eva Schmitz, a company spokesperson said in a statement to WSFA 12 News.
Berry Global, an Evansville, Indiana-based company, was founded more than 50 years ago and currently has more than 130 global locations.
