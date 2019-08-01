Montgomery to hold public meetings for city’s consolidated plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery wants your input as it puts together a development plan for your neighborhood. It’s hosting a series of meetings to get your comments, concerns and ideas as it plans for the next five years.
These meetings will be all about creating affordable housing, and will help the city make investment decisions in existing communities. The information gathered and the plan that's created will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in order for the city to be eligible for some important grants.
The City of Montgomery is working on its plan for the years 2020-2024. This plan will determine priorities for Community Development Block Grants, the HOME investment partnerships program, and the Emergency Solutions Grants program. It also forms partnerships with non-profit groups to achieve the goals set out in the plan.
It's important to get input from those who live in the communities because once the plan is submitted to HUD, it cannot be changed or altered in any way.
The public meetings will be held at the following locations:
- Aug. 1st, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Gateway Park Lodge
- Aug. 8th, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Alabama Archives
- Aug. 13th, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Fire Station 9
- Aug. 27th, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Nehemiah Center
- Aug. 29th, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts
If you are not able to attend the meetings, officials say you can still participate by taking the survey online.
