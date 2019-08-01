Montgomery police seek 2 in vehicle theft case

Montgomery police seek 2 in vehicle theft case
Do you recognize these two? They're believed to have stolen a vehicle in Montgomery. Call 215-STOP with tips. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | August 1, 2019 at 6:15 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 6:15 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public for help identifying two men wanted in connection to a vehicle theft case.

The theft happened on July 8 at 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Decatur Street. Authorities say the vehicle was a 2019 Hyundai Tucson.

Investigators have released photos of two suspects wanted for questioning.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers using at 215-STOP (7867) or through the web at www.215STOP.com.

Tips can lead to cash rewards.

